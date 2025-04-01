Hailey Bieber sets record straight on rumours she unfollowed husband Justin

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours that she unfollowed her husband Bieber on Instagram over strange social media activity.

Superfans noticed over the weekend that the Grammy winner, 31, was no longer appearing in his wife's "Following" list.

The Rhode founder, 28, confirmed on Monday that it was only a "glitch" as her husband temporarily deactivated his account the day prior, per Page Six.

“It's a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!” the businesswoman wrote under a TikTok video about the situation.

What fans made out to be strange social media activity was a live stream in which the singer's eyes were noticeably droopy.

He returned to the app soon after and posted a series of mirror selfies at which the new mom also commented a heart-eye emoji.

The Baby hitmaker has been very active on social media amid growing chatter about his well-being and speculation about the pair’s marriage.

Breakup rumours gained traction in January after Justin seemingly unfollowed the model online. Hours later, the singer claimed that “someone went on [his] account and unfollowed [his] wife.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, share a 7-month-old son, Jack Blues.