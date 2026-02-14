Jelly Roll wife Bunnie Xo opens up about harrowing GLP 1 side effect

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, shared a deeply personal health struggle.

In a new interview with People, the Dumb Blonde podcast host revealed that she experienced “horrific” suicidal ideation while taking semaglutide, a GLP 1 medication, in December 2025.

The 46-year-old explained that she had always dealt with anxiety but never depression, until the medication triggered frightening thoughts.

“That was one of the darkest times of my life and it was scary,” she said, adding that she wants more people to talk openly about these side effects.

Despite the ordeal, Bunnie shared an empowering message.

She said, “Everybody goes through ups and downs and you are worth staying here. Please stay… do not make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion because it will go away.”

Bunnie noted that she began using semaglutide because of serious insulin issues, with both of her parents having diabetes.

She admitted she wished she could be part of the “cool crowd” who lose weight easily, but her health challenges made the drug seem necessary.

Her husband, Jelly Roll, has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation in recent years, shedding 275 pounds through lifestyle changes rather than medication.

He has spoken about walking 10,000 steps a day, eating a high protein diet and working with a therapist to build a healthier relationship with food.

Married since 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have weathered challenges together, even renewing their vows seven years later in Las Vegas.