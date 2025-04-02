 
Geo News

Blake Lively joins 'Chopped' winner Hugh Mangum for a sweet adventure

Blake Lively teams up with 'Chopped' winner Hugh Mangum for a sweet doughnut-making adventure

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Blake Lively joins Chopped winner Hugh Mangum for a sweet adventure
Blake Lively joins 'Chopped' winner Hugh Mangum for a sweet adventure

Blake Lively recently put her doughnut-making skills to the test at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, Connecticut, alongside Chopped winner and BBQ Brawl star Hugh Mangum. 

The Gossip Girl alum shared her behind-the-counter experience on Instagram, expressing her admiration for the shop’s treats.

In regards to this, Lively wrote, “Never in my life have I tasted anything quite like @risedoughnut,” while adding, “I would travel far and wide for these things. And maybe even get up at 5 a.m. on a Sunday to work there.” 

In one playful clip, she held up a Boston Cream doughnut, joking, “I must know what this donut’s skincare routine is,” accompanied by James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful.”

Moreover, Lively also shared a video of herself filling doughnuts with bourbon rhubarb cream cheese filling while wearing an apron and gloves.

She praised Mangum’s culinary talents, calling him a “genius food friend” and mentioning her daughter’s excitement about his friendship with Ashley from Bake Squad.

In another Instagram Story, Lively showcased doughnuts being dipped in icing and quipped, “I am a donut stan account.” 

She also posted a photo of an empty kitchen at 10 p.m. before her early morning shift, captioning the image, “How I spring break.”

According to Daily Mail, this lighthearted outing came amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. 

In December 2024, Lively made headlines by filing a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a “social manipulation” campaign to damage her reputation, as per the outlet. 

Mike Tindall shares true feelings about royal title video
Mike Tindall shares true feelings about royal title
Royal family shares Duchess Sophie's video message
Royal family shares Duchess Sophie's video message
Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed video
Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed
Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health
Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health
Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles
Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles
Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's plans to milk engagement for fame video
Inside Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's plans to milk engagement for fame
Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay
Palace shares King Charles first photo after hospital stay
Rami Malek reveals what he thought after 'watching Daniel Craig'
Rami Malek reveals what he thought after 'watching Daniel Craig'