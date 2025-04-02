Blake Lively joins 'Chopped' winner Hugh Mangum for a sweet adventure

Blake Lively recently put her doughnut-making skills to the test at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, Connecticut, alongside Chopped winner and BBQ Brawl star Hugh Mangum.

The Gossip Girl alum shared her behind-the-counter experience on Instagram, expressing her admiration for the shop’s treats.

In regards to this, Lively wrote, “Never in my life have I tasted anything quite like @risedoughnut,” while adding, “I would travel far and wide for these things. And maybe even get up at 5 a.m. on a Sunday to work there.”

In one playful clip, she held up a Boston Cream doughnut, joking, “I must know what this donut’s skincare routine is,” accompanied by James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful.”

Moreover, Lively also shared a video of herself filling doughnuts with bourbon rhubarb cream cheese filling while wearing an apron and gloves.

She praised Mangum’s culinary talents, calling him a “genius food friend” and mentioning her daughter’s excitement about his friendship with Ashley from Bake Squad.

In another Instagram Story, Lively showcased doughnuts being dipped in icing and quipped, “I am a donut stan account.”

She also posted a photo of an empty kitchen at 10 p.m. before her early morning shift, captioning the image, “How I spring break.”

According to Daily Mail, this lighthearted outing came amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

In December 2024, Lively made headlines by filing a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a “social manipulation” campaign to damage her reputation, as per the outlet.