Queen Camilla seen supporting brother's charity without King Charles

King Charles recent hospital stay sparked concerns

April 01, 2025

The Buckingham Palace on Tuesday shared a video of Queen Camilla supporting a charity founded by her late brother Mark Shand.

Elephant Family says "it's committed to protecting Asian wildlife and building a landscape that supports human-wildlife existence."

In the video shared by the royal family, the queen is seen posing for pictures with a giant egg commissioned by the king and his wife to support the charity's work.

Painted by Alice Shirley, the egg called "Green Man Humpty Dumpty Egg" is one of 120 sculptures to form part of Elephant Family's "The Big Egg Hunt".

According to the statement, these eggs have been placed across London. King Charles, who was recently admitted to a hospital, is not seen in the video with his wife.


