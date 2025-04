New Zealand´s Jacob Duffy (C) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan;s Imam-ul-Haq (2nd-L) during the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP

HAMILTON: Pakistan were outclassed by New Zealand and bowled out for 208 runs in the second ODI while chasing the hosts' 293-run target at the Seddon Park on Wednesday.

With today's win, the Black Caps have now secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match 50-over series.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.