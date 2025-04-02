Keanu Reeves set to return for ‘John Wick 5'

Keanu Reeves would be dominating the screens as John Wick once again!

The iconic actor is set to reprise his role as the vengeful hitman for the newly announced John Wick 5, putting end to rumors that the audience loved character died in part four.

Adam Fogelson, the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair made the exciting news public at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The previous director for John Wick’s four installments, Chad Stahelski, would be returning to helm the fifth part of the series that has grossed more than 1 billion dollars worldwide.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Fogelson said, "Keanu, Chad, (producers) Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world.”

"We can't wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” he added.

This comes after viewers and fans were left on a cliffhanger, where the fate of the titular character remained unconfirmed from the final scene of 2023’s John Wick 4, which suggested that he died following a duel with Marquis de Gramont, portrayed by Bill Skarsgard.