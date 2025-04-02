Meghan Markle’s brand faces major problem?

Meghan Markle’s brand, As Ever, has officially launched. However, reports say issues arose before the launch.



According to Daily Mail, the Suits actress is working on getting her A-lister friends as part of a “good vibes” launch.

"People will be posting their jars of jam – they’ve seeded it to lots of influencers to get it out there and to plaster social media with good vibes on launch," the bird chirped.

However, an insider knowledgeable about the matter told the outlet that project workers are struggling with the brand's last-minute name change.

There is also uncertainty over how well her products, including her jam, honey, herbal tea, and crepe mix, will sell.

"It’s been a logistical nightmare and the buying team are having an issue as they can’t work out what the demand will be, if any," the tipster tattled.

Apart from this "logistical nightmare," staffers have also been tired of the "drama" surrounding Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's scandal related to the Sentebale charity.

Finally, the insider said there are fears about Meghan's new brand's success in the company.