 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shares exciting news: 'heart is full'

Meghan Markle said “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!

By
Web Desk
|

April 02, 2025

Meghan Markle shares exciting news

Meghan Markle has shared an exciting news minutes after she launched first products of her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’ on Wednesday.

The Duchess shared the thrilling news in a statement on Instagram.

Meghan's "As Ever" lifestyle brand launched its first collection of products today, featuring a limited-edition jar of honey.

Launching the products, Meghan said, “We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you.”

She continued, “Limited quantities for each seasonal drop”

Minutes after the launch, Meghan again took to photo-video sharing app and posted her stunning photo with exciting news.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother said, “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing.”

Meghan added, “It’s just the start @aseverofficial. Here we go!”


Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral video
Meghan Markle wins hearts as another dance video goes viral
Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update
Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon Time in Hollywood' gets big update
Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update video
Royal family receives sad news amid King Charles health update
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Camila Cabello breaks silence over Charli XCX comparison
Glen Powell's mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Glen Powell's mom addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumors
Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed
Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'
Cardi B makes explosive allegations against ex Offset: 'He harasses me'
Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour
Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour