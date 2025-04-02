Meghan Markle shares exciting news: 'heart is full'

Meghan Markle shares exciting news

Meghan Markle has shared an exciting news minutes after she launched first products of her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’ on Wednesday.

The Duchess shared the thrilling news in a statement on Instagram.

Meghan's "As Ever" lifestyle brand launched its first collection of products today, featuring a limited-edition jar of honey.

Launching the products, Meghan said, “We’re live! Come shop the As ever collection I’ve poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you.”

She continued, “Limited quantities for each seasonal drop”

Minutes after the launch, Meghan again took to photo-video sharing app and posted her stunning photo with exciting news.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother said, “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing.”

Meghan added, “It’s just the start @aseverofficial. Here we go!”



