Photo: Sydney Sweeney reacts to Glen Powell romance rumours: Report

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Following the actress’ big decision to call off wedding, rumours regarding her romance with Glen Powell resurfaced.

However, a new report of Life & Style declared that Sydney has no plans of commenting on her and Glen’s relationship.

“Sydney isn’t prepared to explain her relationship status to anyone,” a mole squealed.

Reportedly, the rumoured couple’s close pals have been aware of the “true” status of their relationship as Sydney wants to keep this aspect of her life private.

For those unversed, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell shared phenomenal chemistry in the 2023 rom com, Anyone But You.

They went on to noted, “She did call off the wedding to Jonathan, but she’s not even talking about that,” concluding, “When it comes to her and Glen, that’s a different matter.”

However, Glen Powell has openly commented on the matter during a chat on Today with Jenna & Friends host Jenna Bush Hager.

When the show host asked the Top Gun star about attending Leslie’s, Sydney’s sister, wedding, he responded, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?”

“You know, timing is everything in this world,” he said, presumably referring to Sydney's recent split from fiancé Jonathan Davino. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”