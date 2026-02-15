Amy Schumer preaches self-love on first Valentine's Day after divorce

Amy Schumer rings in Valentine's Day in unusual fashion after announcing divorce from Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer had different ideas for the Valentine’s Day this year after she divorced her husband Chris Fischer, ending their seven years of marriage.

The 44-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram on Saturday, February 14, and shared a picture of Stories, showing off her plans for the day.

The Trainwreck star shared a selfie posing in front of her “crying corner” which she designed for her Valentine’s Day celebration.

Schumer told her followers, “Give yourself all the love today,” as she preached self-love after entering her single era.

The comedian made an elaborate corner with tissues, two water bottles, and a banner which read “crying corner.”

At the end of last year, Schumer shared a candid glimpse into her New Year’s Eve celebration as a divorced woman after she announced the mutual decision she and Fischer came to.

On December 12, 2025, Schumer wrote, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple who share son Gene, concluded, “Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”