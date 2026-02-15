Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph spend first Valentine’s Day apart?

Glen Powell and his rumoured girlfriend Michelle Randolph may have spent their first Valentine’s Day apart from each since sparking romance rumours.

Nearly a month after the Landman actress asked for privacy amid her “casual romance” buzz, Powell, 37, was seen posing alongside his co-star Margarot Qualley.

On Saturday, February 14, instead of making headlines with a PDA-packed outing with his new flame, the Anyone But You star was seen fulfilling his professional commitments.

Sporting an all-black look, Powell was seen attending the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie How to Make a Killing at AMC The Grove.

The 31-year-old actress, who is married to American singer-songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff, dressed for Valentine’s Day with an ombre red and pink sparkly dress.

Also stepping out for the premiere screening were their co-stars Grady Wilson, Jessica Henwick, Nell Williams and Topher Grace.

Randolph, 28, was nowhere to be seen in photos from the event over the weekend, suggesting she was not with Powell on their first Valentine’s Day since they fueled dating chatter.

While the couple, reportedly, got linked in November 2025, an insider claimed they have been dating since October 2025.

The pair has kept their relationship relatively low-key. Their latest outing together is during a Golden Globes after-party together at Chateau Marmont, following Powell's appearance at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.