Prince Harry is taking a real hit with Meghan Markle

A sizzling new allegation has ripped through Prince Harry’s home in Montecito, so much so that the royals’ brand seems to have blaring alarm bells.

For those still unversed, this is all in relation to the charity backlash he’s received since walking away from Sentebale “in support of and solidarity with” its board of trustee.

It aimed to help young boys living with HIV and Aids but recently its chairperson stopped forward with a lot of allegations.

From toxicity in the world place to claims that the Prince felt he was ‘above the law’, Dr. Chandauka let it all out.

Her statement reads, “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.”

“Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir — and the cover-up that ensued.”

All this has also overwhelmed the Duke according to an inside source.

The source spoke with RadarOnline about the entire thing and said, “Harry's brand has taken a real hit, he would not have expected such a fallout.”

“Now he's desperately trying to salvage his reputation over fear the row could tarnish future deals and endorsements,” they added before signing off.