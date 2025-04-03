John Krasinski begs Ryan Gosling to save him from THIS nightmare

John Krasinski is already feeling the nerves as he gears up for his "terrifying" return to the Off-Broadway stage.

For the unversed, the 45-year-old actor and PEOPLE's reigning S**** Man Alive is set to appear in the New York City premiere of Penelope Skinner's one-man play Angry Alan this spring.

In an interview with Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold about the play, Krasinski joked that the fast-approaching opening night had him hoping his friend Ryan Gosling would step in and take over the role.

The five-time Emmy-nominated star said, "It happened very fast. It’s still happening too fast. The fact that we’re doing interviews for this before we’ve done the play, or before I’ve even rehearsed it. So, there’s plenty of time for me to pull out, is what I’m saying."

Gold quipped, “We have you on film now so you’re not allowed out of it. At the end of every meeting, there’s usually some threat of you not doing the play!”

Krasinski jokingly added, "Yeah, what I do is I have Gosling on speed dial and as I walk out of the room I just go, 'Do you feel like you wanna do it?' and if he says yes, he just takes it.”

The Doctor Strange star went on to explain that he has "been looking to get back on stage forever" since he made his Off-Broadway debut in the 2016 Public Theatre production of Sarah Burgess’ play Dry Powder with three-time Emmy winner Claire Danes and six-time Emmy winner Hank Azaria.

"For me, there truly is nothing like being on stage, and I've only done it once professionally. But I’ve been desperate to get back up and I couldn’t find anything ... for years,” Krasinski articulated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that performances for Angry Alan will start on May 23, with the official opening on June 11.

However, the limited production is set to run for just 10 weeks, which will end on August 3.