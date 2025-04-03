 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reacts as A-list pals Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana support 'As Ever'

Meghan Markle gets support from Kardashians momager Kris Jenner and actress Zoe Saldana

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Meghan Markle officially launched her lifestyle brand As Ever on Wednesday.

With products sold out within minutes, the Duchess of Sussex's brand has received support from some A-list friends.

Meghan's pals including Kardashians momager Kris Jenner and actress Zoe Saldana received PR gift packages.

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, Kris and Zoe showcased the As Ever gift boxes, which included “keepsake packaging” raspberry jam, shortbread cookie mix, crepe mix, and flower sprinkles and showed their support for Meghan.

However, Meghan later reshared the Stories on her personal handle and As Ever's official page.

Within an hour after the launch, the Duchess of Sussex excitedly announced that all items were sold out.

Meghan wrote on Instagram, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!"

Later, an inside source told The Telegraph that limited stock was likely released to artificially drive demand.

