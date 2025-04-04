 
Dylan Efron shares how 'The Iron Cage' made his bond strong with brother Zac Efron

April 04, 2025

Zac Efron gets 'sweet' remarks for 'The Iron Cage' 

Zac Efron appears to give too much to his film The Iron Claw, and his brother Dylan Efron acknowledged this in the latest interview.

Appearing on the Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, the reality star opened up about how their bond strengthened during the making of the sports drama.

"I did really like The Greatest Showman," The Traitors star said. "That's up there. Iron Claw, I think, is his best acting. Like that was so sad as, like, a brother."

He continued, "It's really sweet. I've never actually told anyone this, but Zac and I talk a lot."

"We live in different spots right now, but like we talk a lot, and in hindsight, when he was filming that movie he was calling me almost every other day."

Dylan also reflected on the changes his relationship had with his Zac after the completion of The Iron Cage.

"I didn't even put it together because he had filmed back-to-back movies, and then I realized he was calling me super often when he was filming that," the 33-year-old noted. 

"He was like, 'Yeah this movie's really hard, I'm just calling to catch up and stuff like that."

"I never put together until after the show came out, so I knew it was about brothers and stuff like that, but it didn't click for me that he was calling me so much during that because he was so emotional," Dylan concluded.

