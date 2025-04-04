Bianca Censori avoids Kim Kardashian after Kanye West split

Bianca Censori has reportedly “ignored” Kim Kardashian’s attempt to talk to her following her split from Kanye West.

An insider spilled to Page Six on Thursday that the reality star reached out to the Australian beauty “to show her support and let Bianca know she’s there to talk if she needs to.”

However, the architect chose to ignore the gesture.

“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” explained the confidant.

The source further told the outlet that “Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”

On April 3, Kanye confirmed that his wife had left him due to his disturbing social media rants.

In his newly released track, BIANCA, the controversial rapper revealed that the 30-year-old had a "panic attack" as a result of the hate he has been constantly spewing on X.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” Kanye raps on the track.