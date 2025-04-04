George Clooney debuts on Broadway with major new look: Report

George Clooney made his much-anticipated Broadway debut on Thursday night in Good Night, And Good Luck, drawing gasps from audiences as he appeared nearly unrecognizable with dark brown hair, a stark contrast to his signature silver locks.

Taking on the role of renowned CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, Clooney embraced a full transformation for the stage adaptation of his critically acclaimed 2005 film, which he originally directed and co-wrote.

The production officially opened at the Winter Garden Theatre, marking a major milestone in the actor’s career.

According to Daily Mail, the performance drew an elite crowd of familiar faces, with Jennifer Lopez, Uma Thurman, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Gayle King spotted in the audience.

Many praised Clooney’s powerful portrayal and stage presence, as well as his commitment to the role, which included the dramatic hair change.

Moreover, Clooney had previously joked in an interview that his family wouldn’t be fond of the makeover, stating, “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair.”

Additionally, his transformation comes amid what some are calling a "midlife crisis craze" in Hollywood, with fellow actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck also recently debuting darker hairstyles.

As per the publication, the Broadway adaptation revisits the tense era of McCarthyism, centering on Murrow’s televised takedown of Senator Joseph McCarthy and the moral responsibilities of journalists.

Clooney’s performance received a standing ovation, with critics lauding his ability to channel the integrity and gravitas of Murrow.

Furthermore, this marked Clooney’s first time leading a stage production, further expanding his already illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the actor is also set to appear in the upcoming ensemble film Jay Kelly, directed by Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach.