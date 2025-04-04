 
Geo News

Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas’ movie 'Ballerina' is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 6, 2025

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas has reflected on her role as Eve Macarro, who is a ballet dancer turned assassin after her family’s murder, in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Sharing the most challenging scene from the movie, the Knives Out actress told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everything was difficult.”

“It was really challenging. We had a lot of exteriors [to shoot] and like I’ve said before, the sequences are very, very long.”

“We wanted the audience to feel like I was doing it, and so we had to be prepared. The stunt team, which was amazing, taught me all the basics for fighting and how to connect every move with the other,” she added.

Revealing skills she learned for the fifth film of the John Wick franchise, Armas continued, “So I could be flexible and prepare for anything they would just throw at me and improvise. Things always happen, so you have to be prepared.”

“Yeah, it was a long [shoot] but those three-and-a-half, four months that I had to prepare were really important and necessary for me to find myself in it.”

“And find the character, who she was and what her style was and what was her deal, including adding the ballet element,” the 36-year-old actress added, before signing off.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is slated to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

