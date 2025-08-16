'Wednesday' creators set record straight on spinoff reports

'Wednesday' showrunners get honest about spinoff reports

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners behind Netflix's hit series Wednesday, as they shared what the weight of the reports about the series' spinoffs is in the work.



"It's not a priority at the moment because, as we just said, it's how we get Wednesday back faster than we did in Season 2. We went right from finishing Season 2, jumping right into developing Season 3. It's sort of all Wednesday, all the time at the moment," Alfred said in an interview with Collider.

His co-showrunner, Miles, said, "It's definitely an all-encompassing show. As we were still doing post on Season 2, we're doing mixes and color timings and all those sorts of different things you do to finish shows while still being in the writers' room."

He continued, "This show has been an amazing gift to us, and we really want to honor the fans and make sure that we deliver the best show that they deserve after a three-year wait."

Elsewhere in the interview, the creators also teased about featuring Lady Gaga in the second part of season two.

"We can't tease that much. But I think it's certainly an impactful role. And you know what? She honestly could not have been lovelier. There were not a lot of other people or entourage," Alfred shared.

"She showed up, she was game to do anything. The cast loved her, the crew loved her. You see Lady Gaga, and I think we all have our certain expectations," he noted.

"But I think it's just how incredibly humble and friendly she was was great. It was really wonderful. She's a fantastic actress, which we all knew from A Star is Born," Alfred concluded.

Wednesday's season two, part 2 will be out on Sept 3.