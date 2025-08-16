Grace Van Patten shares her honest experinece of working with Amanda Knox

Grace Van Patten says playing Amanda Knox was nerve-racking

Grace Van Patten recently got candid and opened up about working closely with Amanda Knox in Hulu’s limited series Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

For the unversed, in the Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the 28-year-old American actress plays 20-year-old Knox, an American author, activist, and journalist, who is now 38-year-old, and was convicted of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher while studying in Italy.

The series shows Knox’s “16-year odyssey to set herself free," and for Patten, it is an “opportunity to reclaim her story.”

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, she said, “What I thought was so beautiful is, everyone approached it so empathetically. No one's the villain in the story.”

The Tell Me Lies star admitted she was fascinated by Knox's story after watching her 2016 documentary.

Patten quipped, "It was a crazy, full-circle moment for me because I do remember when this happened. And I remember watching the documentary, and it was around the same time I started acting, and I was so fascinated by the story and Amanda as a human being. I remember having this dream of playing her one day."

Getting the role made her feel “the most excited” she had ever been for a project but also gave her “the most nerves I’ve ever had.”

"I had never played a real existing human in the world, so that was very new for me. And the main thing for me was what involvement Amanda was going to have in it,” the Nine Perfect Strangers alum stated.

Notably, Kox, a mother of two, is now serving as an executive producer on the series and according to Patten, she was very “trusting” of her through the whole process.

"How willing she was to talk to me and trust me, it felt very beautiful and emotional because of how people have created this narrative of her whole life," she mentioned.