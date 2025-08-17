'Chief of War' stars respond to major question about series

'Chief of War' actor gets honest about epic war drama

Apple TV+'s epic drama Chief of War, which centres on Hawaiian culture, is here. Still, the key question is why it takes so long for any big-budget streamer to make a show on this theme.



To answer this, Luciane Buchanan, portrayed The Night Agent and Moses Goods, who played Hae Hawaii, sat in an interview with Collider.

"You think I can answer that question? Because I've been asking that same question all this time," Moses shared.

He continued, "However, I've been preparing myself for the time when that was all going to change, which is now."

"I've been doing this for almost 30 years, telling Hawaiian stories, and knowing that this moment will come, that will change the way people view Hawai'i and think about Hawai'i when they come here," the actor noted.

"So, the moment's now. I don't know why. It's ridiculous, but here we are. The moment is now," he said.

His co-star Luciane weighed in, "I think our creators, Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and Jason Momoa, saw something in this and were like, 'No one's done this before. I think we should look into it.”

"They did their due diligence and talked to what I call the all-stars of Hawai'i culture and history, and got the Avengers all on and tried to put it together. We tried our best," the star added.

Chief of War, starring Jason Momoa, is streaming on Apple TV+ as its logline reads, "Set in 18th-century Hawai'i, the series follows Momoa's warrior chief, Ka‘iana, as he attempts to rally forces from his island community against the oncoming storm of Western colonisation."