Real reason why Katie Price's ex Peter Andre spoke out on co parenting

Peter Andre has spoken out in a rare, strongly worded statement about co-parenting his children with ex-wife Katie Price.

According to the latest findings of Hello Magazine, this may only be “the tip of the iceberg.”

Reportedly, the Mysterious Girl singer addressed ongoing tensions over Princess, 18, and Junior, 20, after years of staying quiet since his bitter 2009 divorce from Katie.

“For 16 years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today,” Peter wrote on social media last week.

A source has claimed Peter has been left with “no choice” but to finally speak up.

“He’s broken and been pushed to the brink. He’s had enough of Katie’s lies, and has kept a dignified silence for 16 years as he didn’t want anything to upset Princess and Junior,” the insider shared.

“His mum is very ill and all of this is so stressful. He just wants this to stop for the sake of his family,” the spy confided.

The post appeared to be a direct response to comments Katie made on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, where she attempted to “clear up” confusion around Princess and Junior’s living situation and stated that their daughter "has been staying at her dad’s the past two months because she has been filming her show.”