Sarah Jessica Parker names most unlikely 'And Just Like That' fan groups

Sarah Jessica Parker blown away by 'And Just Like That's reach

Sarah Jessica Parker recently got candid and admitted she was surprised to learn that people like NBA players and NYPD officers watch And Just Like That…

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 60-year-old American actress and television producer revealed she has been surprised over the years by some viewers of And Just Like That… and S** and the City.

During a Q&A hosted by Threads, Parker said, "I encounter people like that all the time.”

Calling to mind one particular instance, she shared, "I was at a CNN event, and all these legendary basketball players were saying, 'Oh my God! I have to take a picture with you and send this home,' and I never expected that they would know who I was. I certainly knew who they were.”

The Hocus Pocus star went on to add the show lovers include "New York City police officers or first responders. It's just a whole variety of people, and it's really very moving."

Parker also recalled one fan meeting that made her realise she had “made it” and how huge S** and the City’s audience was.

She quipped, "I remember being at the luggage carousel at an airport, and a man came over and said to me, 'You were on that show, right?' And I said, 'Yes.’ And he sort of basically confessed that he didn't think he was meant to be watching the show, and maybe he'd been pulled into it reluctantly by a girlfriend or a wife or a daughter.”

"So it's been really interesting to see who that audience is and how they've changed, and how we've changed, and who they've brought along with them. It's been really extraordinary," Sarah Jessica Parker noted.