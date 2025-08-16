 
Bob Odenkirk reveals why he made 'Nobody'

Bob Odenkirk, in a recent interview, opened up about his intention to make 'Nobody'

August 16, 2025

Bob Odenkirk shares 'Nobody' was made to shock friends

Bob Odenkirk is known for his comedic chops, but in Nobody, he showed he is capable of more than just cracking a joke.

In his recent appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Better Call Saul star revealed one of the reasons for doing his action-packed film.

"[Robert] Smigel and [Adam] Sandler and everybody I knew from comedy seeing his performance in Nobody," he added.

The star continued, "I thought of you guys often when I was exercising and thinking that's just a reason to be doing this is if I could pull it off. That would blow my friends' minds."

Mentioning his friend David Spade, Bob said he was imagining him watching himself doing action.

"I kept thinking about Spade, I don't know why," the actor quipped. "He would go see it and go like, 'What the ****?'"

Following this, Conan shared his reaction to the film, admitting he had not given it much thought before it premiered. "When it came out, I was just, 'Oh, he's so good at this.'"

The original film's logline read, "Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), an assassin turned mild-mannered family man, who has to save his family after they become targets of a vengeful crime lord."

Nobody 2 will be out on August 15.

