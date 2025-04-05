Glen Powell hails ‘great mentor’ Tom Cruise

Glen Powell just showered Tom Cruise with praise!

The two starred together in the 2022 action movie, Top Gun: Maverick and now the Hit Man star has revealed that it was in fact his iconic co-star who helped him achieve success.

In a conversation with Extra, the 36-year-old actor said of Cruise, "He's the best kind of friend you could ask for.”

Powell continued, “Just a real cheerleader and just a real great mentor and friend, and he loves when other people are winning, especially when he knows what it takes to make that kind of movie.”

"He's done it - a lot, and he knows the work ethic and diligence and sacrifice it takes to do it,” he further said of the Mission Impossible star.

Additionally, the Anyone But You actor also addressed the fame he has enjoyed over recent years and revealed he is "having a blast" at the moment.

"It's been a surreal year. It’s been a really wild one - 2024 I got to release Anyone but You and Hitman and Twisters, and just had a wild journey with all of them, and now this year, we've got some more really great ones cued up,” he mentioned.

"So, I'm having a blast. It's awesome,” Glen Powell concluded.