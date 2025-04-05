Expert warns about Meghan Markle's marketing tactic

As Ever, a lifestyle brand of Meghan Markle, has sold out fast, and it appears Meghan Markle has used a marketing tactic to build demand: rolling out products in limited numbers.



Pauline Maclaran, a Marketing & Consumer Research professor at Royal Holloway, University of London, warned that the strategy could backfire if it is not handled efficiently.

"But you have to balance it very finely of course, because if you leave it too long, people will get fed up. But releasing a certain number at fairly regular intervals so people build up anticipation but don't have to wait so long and start to get annoyed should be the strategy," she said.

The expert continued, "What Meghan will have to be careful with is that she does have more product to get to people within a reasonable timeframe because the more you whip up people's desire but you don't have the products to meet that demand then it will fall flat."

Meghan earlier posted on Instagram, “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour, and I can’t thank you enough for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start. Here we go!”