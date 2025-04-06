Photo: Jennifer Lopez agrees to pal's advice post Ben Affleck split: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has no problem with giving love another chance.

As per the report of Page Six, the 55-year-old multihyphenate has been considering her pals’ advice in order to move on from Ben Affleck divorce.

A source spilled the beans and said, “Her friends have encouraged her to date and she’s definitely open to meeting someone new.”

For those unversed, Jennifer finalized her divorce from Ben at the start of 2025.

One of these friends in particular seem to be none other than Kim Kardashian, who is also planning to get hitched for the fourth time.

Previously, it was claimed about the duo that they have been helping each other out with seeing new paramours.

"Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben,” claimed a source.

"They're both looking for guys who are successful, filthy rich, and can be an asset to their careers. It helps if they're handsome, too. It's got to be the whole package for Kim and J.Lo," the source remarked in conclusion.