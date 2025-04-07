King Charles makes plans clear for his ‘bitter' end after Meghan Markle turns brand owner

King Charles’ health is slowly becoming an internal crisis for his heir Prince William, reports reveal.

So much so that its sparked a lot of questions about how long the monarch can hold onto his crown given the way his cancer treatment is progressing.

The questions in particular have come through royal commentator Daniela Elser.

In her piece for News.com.au she said, “Like the Pope, who was recently hospitalised for five weeks, how much longer can or will these men do these demanding, supposedly lifelong jobs?”

“Charles, according to those in his inner circle, has already decided.”

“There will be no backing down, backing out or deciding to spend his later years puttering about this Highgrove Garden whispering to beetles and stroking his favourite oak trees.” All in all “The King is in this until the bitter end.”

For those unversed, while there is no official announcement from Buckingham Palace as to what kind of treatment the King is undergoing, the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes claims its radiotherapy.

In terms of the line of Succession and Kingship Prince William is next in line, after which is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and finally Prince Louis.

It is only in the case that all four are unable to take the throne that Prince Harry would be next in line, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

It is pertinent to mention that despite forging their own path with brand deals and the Duchess’ brand As Ever, the Sussex’s are still in line for the Throne.