Director Daniel Cretton hypes up upcoming 'Spider-Man 4'

Destin Daniel Cretton reflects on the suit, storyline, and excitement for 'Spider-Man 4'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 07, 2025

Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is in the works, and Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is sharing his excitement for the project.

Appearing at CinemaCon's panel, he said, "I honestly can't believe every day, right now, I'm spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world."

"We’re all just daily nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven't really seen before," Destin concluded.

Earlier, Tom Holland, the lead star of the Spidey franchise, said, "I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world."

"So Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say. That's all I've been allowed to say, and I'm well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don't you worry, I'm not gonna do that today," he noted.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out on July 31, 2026.

