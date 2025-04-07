Usher surprises crowd with new tour guest

Usher brought on an unexpected guest on his Past Present Future tour show in London.

The U Got It Bad hitmaker performed with Craig David at the city’s iconic OS Arena with him revealing the special surprise for his audience.

The two sang the British singer’s hit tracks, Fill Me In and 7 Days at the fourth out of ten gigs that Usher is expected to perform in London.

Taking to his official Instagram, Craig called his collaboration with the Yeah! singer a dream come true and wrote, "Feeling truly blessed to share the stage with the legend @usher.”

"This is a real full-circle moment for me. Growing up, I had I Think of You and U Make Me Wanna on repeat. He’s always been an artist I deeply respect and one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you for this incredible moment,” the Rise & Fall crooner further wrote.

This is also not the first time Craig has gushed over Usher, with him previously stating that he had always dreamed of collaborating with the My Boo artist.

In a candid conversation with BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball last year, Craig said: "For me, having grown up listening to Usher, I feel that would be a great … we would create something special.”

"We had a moment at a place called Skyrock at a radio station over there in Paris and we did a little freestyle on the radio back when I was releasing Fill Me In, 7 Days and he had You Make Me Wanna... and about to go into his 8701 album so it was a moment,” he fondly recalled at that time.