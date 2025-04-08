King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence on anniversary plans in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their excitement upon the arrival in Italy.

On Monday, the royal family's official Instagram handle posted adorable photos of the King and Queen in Italy along with a sweet message from the couple.

As the royal couple touched down in Rome, marking the start of their royal tour, Charles and Camilla stated, "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place."

"and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna! -Charles R & Camilla R," they added.

The beautiful photos shared captured the adorable couple posing together with Charles dressed in a blue pinstripe suit meanwhile, Camilla donned a white coloured v neck dress.

The four-day visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla will include meetings with Italian officials, state banquets, and cultural engagements. Notably, the King and Queen, who tied the knot in April 2005, will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary during their stay.