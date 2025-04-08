Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not on same page regarding Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly disagree regarding putting their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the spotlight.

This has been claimed by royal expert Matt Wilkinson during appearance on Hello! magazine’s Right Royal podcast

The royal expert said, “My understanding of this is that, up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen.”

Matt Wilkinson added of Harry, “He doesn’t want them to be papped

“He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, there’s a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids. They’re not, by the way!”

About Meghan, Wilkinson said the duchess “grew up in California, she once said she would like to have a more California style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff. She doesn’t want to hide them away.”

“We’ve seen this more and more with the use of Lilibet and Archie. We don’t see their faces,” Wilkinson noted.