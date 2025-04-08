Prince Harry finally meeting his match as powerful row erupts

Prince Harry’s decision to step down from his position in Senetable has caused quite a lot of commotion among people questioning whether he has bitten off more than he can chew.

The Sun's royal editor, Matt Wilkinson shared these comments during his interview on Hello!'s A Right Royal podcast.

The conversation included a rather candid take on the entire racism row, which its chairperson Dr Chandauka accused the Duke and his team off.

For those unversed, having the entire board of trustees, the Prince of Lesotho as well as Prince Harry stepping down the chairperson accused the charity of having “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir.”

And with all this having led to an investigation, Mr Wilkinson shared a warning that the Prince should not expect the situation to be swept away all that easily.

“Many people have not been able to kind of hit back at Harry,” he initially started off by saying.

So this time around “I think he may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew with her (Ms Chandauka),” he admitted.

“I think she's on these rare occasions where anyone can say anything about Harry and Meghan, and they always do, but it's one of those rare occasions where you think, hang on, this is actually a credible person who has given their side of the story and what's why I think it's more powerful,” he noted before signing off completely as well.