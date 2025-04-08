Prince Harry’s real feelings about UK return revealed

Prince Harry paid a visit to the U.K. for his appeal hearing at the central London court in his security case against the Home Office.

Harry, the Dule of Sussex, arrived at the court on Tuesday morning and waved at the crowd gathered but didn’t talk to the reporters.

Harry argued that the decision to downgrade his security signified that he was "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment."

Body language expert, Judi James, explained his attitude to The Express, saying, "With his brisk, swaggering walk and his jacket unbuttoned it would be reasonable to describe Harry's chosen projected body language mood here as 'cocky'."

"There is one cue or 'tell' though that suggests he might not be feeling quite as brave as he seems to want to make out and that is the frequent touch on the tie or stomach here that creates an excuse for a self-protective barrier gesture,” she continued.

"As a ritual it is similar to his father's trait of playing with a cuff or watch strap to enable him to lift one arm up in front of his torso," she added.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s security in the country was downgraded after they stepped down as working royals in 2020. Now, his security is provided by the Ravec on a case-by-case basis and he has to give 28 days' notice when planning to visit the U.K.