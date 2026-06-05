Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make first appearance at Italian wedding ceremony

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Italian wedding festivities have officially begun as the newlyweds arrived at the venue in Sicily and left onlookers stunned.

The Levitating hitmaker and the actor tied the knot on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall ahead of the three-day celebration in Palermo, Sicily, which has now kicked off.

In pictures posted online by fans, Lipa was seen clad in a white bridal gown while her husband sported a beige suit as the two walked in among their friends.

Among many other A-listers, the One Kiss songstress and Turner's guestlist included Charli XCX, George Daniel, and Troye Sivan, who were all seen arriving together.

The BRAT hitmaker was also present at the pre-wedding cocktail party before the official celebrations began.

Lipa and Turner took the vows a year after they got engaged in June 2025. The British pop superstar shared that her then-fiance had designed the ring himself with the help of her sister and friends.

The newly married couple were first linked together in 2024 when they were frequently spotted together as they were getting to know each other.