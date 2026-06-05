'Toy Story' creator drops surprising bombshell about Taylor Swift song

Taylor Swift left Toy Story creators amazed not just by her star power, but also by her work ethic as she worked on the original song I Knew It, I Knew You for the fifth movie.

The 36-year-old pop superstar just released the song on Friday, June 5, across all streaming platforms and while fans are loving it, the co-director of the movie, McKenna Harris, revealed that there are even more reasons to admire the track.

Harris unveiled that the song, which fans have been waiting for, for months, was actually made in just a day.

“It was like a dream come true, because for so long, in our process, we were like that might not be possible, because as you know, she’s a very busy busy lady and is doing so much with her career, while it was a wish list item for us, like ‘wow im not sure it’s gonna work out’, but the second she watched the movie, she loved it so much, and it resonated with her so much, specifically because she has a nostalgic relationship with Jessie, and grew up with these movies," the co-director began.

Harris continued, "She wrote the song in a DAY, it was the most incredible feeling for us because we respect her so much and we think she is the absolute coolest, she has this big Jessie energy to me, and to hear that her as an artist loved this thing that we made and then made something beautiful in return, it’s such a wonderful gift, it’s such a blessing and we are so excited about this collaboration."

Music enthusiasts and Swifties have all been enjoying the song since its release, which marks the Grammy winner's return to her country roots.

Admiring her country sound, Swifties have also began anticipating the debut re-release to get more of the singer's country side.