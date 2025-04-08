King Charles has 'words of wisdom' for Prince Harry after his emotiinal charity exit

King Charles and Prince Harry didn't meet despite being in London together

Prince Harry and King Charles did not meet despite being in London at the same time.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK for his ongoing legal battle over security arrangements and landed around 3 p.m. King Charles had already arrived earlier that day at around 10:30 a.m. for a private appointment.

However, royal sources revealed that the timing of their arrivals made it “not possible” for them to meet.

Royal expert Ingril Seward told Hello! Magazine, "If they don't see each other, it's a shame because I think that the King will be very concerned for his son about Sentebale."

She added, "That's something that would concern you if your son had been pretty rude and unpleasant, you'd still be concerned that something he'd started in his own name that was so important to him, he'd had to resign from. King Charles might have a few words of wisdom for Harry over that. If there was ever an appropriate moment, it would be an appropriate moment."

"I don't think it's his father he's fallen out with. I think his father's annoyed with him and disappointed with him, but the fallout is really with William."

"Charles just doesn't like any kind of moral confrontation, like his mother, the Queen, and I would have thought he's just sort of keeping in the background of the whole thing, but I don't think he's had a screaming row with Harry," she added.

She noted that King Charles is just "disappointed" over Prince Harry's behaviour but he still has "sympathy for him."

"I think if anything would bring them together, it would be over about this charity because he knows what it's like, how much time and thought and energy and compassion you put into a charity. I would still hold out hope that they might meet," she added.

It is worth mentioning that the last known meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles was in February 2024, when the Duke of Sussex visited his father after cancer diagnosis.