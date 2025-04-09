 
Geo News

Meghan Markle talks about ‘missed moments' with Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle talks Princess Lilibet’s sweet habit

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Meghan Markle is touching upon precious moments with Princess Lilibet that she cherishes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat in with Bumble founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, for the first episode of her podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ reveals she is very close to her daughter.

Meghan shared: "She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives… I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don’t have to. I don't want to miss drop-off,” Meghan confessed.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post
Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post
Meghan Markle recalls ‘scary' time under rare circumstance video
Meghan Markle recalls ‘scary' time under rare circumstance
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut
Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut
Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss video
Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star video
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star