Meghan Markle talks about ‘missed moments' with Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle is touching upon precious moments with Princess Lilibet that she cherishes.



The Duchess of Sussex, who sat in with Bumble founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, for the first episode of her podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ reveals she is very close to her daughter.

Meghan shared: "She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives… I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don’t have to. I don't want to miss drop-off,” Meghan confessed.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.