Britney Spears breaks up with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz for second time

Britney Spears has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz for the second time.

On April 8, an insider told Page Six that they ended their relationship in late February.

Another source confirmed to TMZ that Paul moved all of his things out of the pop star’s Thousand Oaks home, where they lived together during their romance.

The split occurred after Britney was photographed enjoying dinner with Paul and his kids on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, the confidant revealed to the outlet that the Toxic hitmaker had a “great” relationship with Paul’s nine kids.

“They’re forever playing and have brought life and laughter into her home, where it was so very much needed,” the source shared. “Her house is filled with love now.”

For those unversed, Britney first dumped Paul in July 2024 because she felt he had taken advantage of her lifestyle.