 
Geo News

Cher thinking third marriage with beau Alexander 'A.E' Edwards: Source

Cher and her boy toy 'A.E' have reporedly worked past their differences

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025


Photo: Cher thinking third marriage with beau Alexander 'A.E' Edwards: Source

Cher and her beau A.E’s relationship has reportedly strengthened significantly over the past year.

This has led to the songbird to express her desire for a third marriage with the musician, per In Touch

Suggesting notable progression in their marriage, a source told the outlet, “Cher and A.E. have had some bumps along the way.”

“But the past year they have been solid as a rock, to the point where she’s started dropping hints that she wants him to marry her,” they added.

Elaborating on their relationship’s power dynamic, the source addressed, “Even though Cher is pretty clearly in the dominant position as far as the power dynamic of the relationship goes, she’s still expecting a ring delivered to her on one knee, or at least something equivalent in A.E.’s own style.”

Previously, it was also reported by In Touch that “Cher and A.E. have had their ups and downs. but things are going really well right now between them and have been for a while.”

“He’s actually been a wonderful support through some very tough times, he’s really stepped up and proven he’s someone she can count on and she wants to show him that by taking this next step,” the tipster added at that time. 

