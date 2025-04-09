 
Princess Diana's brother releases statement after Prince Harry appears in UK court

Prince Harry appeared in the London court on Tuesday

April 09, 2025

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared an emotional post after Prince Harry appeared in the London court.

According to the Reuters, Archie and Lilibet doting father made a rare public appearance in Britain on Tuesday at London's Royal Courts of Justice to fight the government over changes made to his security after he stepped down from royal duties, which his lawyer branded unjustified.

Harry watched proceedings unfold from inside London´s Royal Courts of Justice.

"The appellant does not accept that ´bespoke´ means ´better´," Harry’s lawyer told the hearing when she opened the case.

"In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment."

Following Harry’s appearance, Spencer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and released a statement.

Conservation manager Althorp Estates shared a photo and said “Two Althorp legends enjoying their 85th year at a party @AlthorpHouse

“John R. (left), retired Head Forester and Barry C. (Farms). Barry still works daily on the estate overseeing all drainage issues. Over 80 years of loyal service in this one picture!”

Commenting on it, Charles Spencer said, “Two of the great Althorp legends. John started at Althorp in 1965, when I was one…. Barry remains on the staff today.”

