Ed Sheeran aims for George Clooney 'Batman' costume

Ed Sheeran revealed he collects movie memorabilia

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

Ed Sheeran just revealed he is eyeing George Clooney’s Batman costume.

The 34-year-old singer is known to spoil himself with movie memorabilia every birthday. 

Previously, he got Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl outfit from 1997's Batman and Robin, and now wants her co-star’s costume that he wore for his only appearance as the Caped Crusader.

"I'm trying to get the George Clooney Batman costume...” the Perfect singer revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

He continued, "I bought the Alicia Silverstone Batwoman [outfit], so it would be matching.(sic)"

The artist, who recently released his song Azizam and celebrated his birthday in February previously collected a lot of Star Wars props.

He said, "I bought C-3PO. That was not cheap. I do it every birthday. I just buy one prop a year.

"It's the thing I look forward to. I think all year, 'What am I going to get?'" Sheeran mentioned.

Speaking of his estate, that has a lake, the Shape of You crooner has a tunnel connecting his private boozer to the main home, where his movie memorabilia is housed.

"In the tunnel, I built a listening room, and there's a cinema - it's less of a man cave and more of a man catacomb...” he revealed.

"I collect movie props, too, so I've got all of that there,” Ed Sheeran concluded. 

