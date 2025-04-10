Bruce Springsteen reveals how first concert gave him ‘PTSD’

Bruce Springsteen just claimed he “had PTSD.”

The 75-year-old iconic musician, who is set to mark the 50th anniversary of her first-ever gig on British soul with a documentary, recalled how his and the E Street Band performance on November 18, 1975, at the Hammersmith Odeon, left him "embarrassed."

In the upcoming BBC2’s documentary, titled, When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain, the Hungry Heart hitmaker recalled, “After the show I went to a party that was supposed to celebrate my triumph, but I felt I’d been terrible and so I was embarrassed to even go in.”

Springsteen continued, "I went in for a few minutes, couldn’t stand myself being there, went out, ran back to the hotel, sat in my lonely room under a big black cloud, ate whatever I had and went to bed.”

“I had PTSD from the first Hammersmith show,” the Born to Run artist confessed.

However, Bruce Springsteen was able to recover as the concerts that followed at the venue, a few days later, were much better but he didn’t perform in the UK again till his 1981 The River Tour.