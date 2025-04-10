 
Geo News

Noor Zaman wins U23 squash championship after stellar comeback

Zaman wins WSF World U23 Squash Championships with score 3-2 after losing two back-to-back sets

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
|
Nausheen Yusuf
|
Sports Desk
|

April 10, 2025

Noor Zaman posing with a trophy. — Instagram/@NoorZaman
Noor Zaman posing with a trophy. — Instagram/@NoorZaman

Pakistan's rising squash star, Noor Zaman, won the final of the inaugural WSF World U23 Squash Championships on Thursday after he registered a stellar comeback against Egypt's Kareem El Torkey. 

Zaman was facing a slump with a score of 2-0 but soon he gained momentum and dominated the next three sets of the five-set game, winning the title by 3-2. 

Talking after winning the title, Zaman said after being two points down, his only thought was "to focus on my game". 

"I had it in my mind to fight till the very end," he added. 

The second-seeded Zaman faced Torkey in the final after defeating Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran on Wednesday at Karachi's DHA Creek Club in the semi-final stage of the event.

Zaman was already two games up when his opponent retired from the game.

"The crowd support has been incredible and I'll give everything to win this title for Pakistan,” said Zaman after the semi-final.

'Global recognition for Pakistan'

Zaman's outstanding performance in the tournament earned him felicitations from the country’s top leadership including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Congratulating the entire nation on Zaman's success, the PM stated: "Noor Zaman has brought global recognition to Pakistan through his performance".

"The whole nation is proud of Noor Zaman, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he added.

The premier expressed hope for Pakistan's future in squash, saying the country will "regain its lost glory in the field of squash".

On the other hand, the president remarked that Zaman displayed "outstanding performance in the championship, including the final" and has brought "pride to Pakistan in the sport of squash".

"I am hopeful for Noor Zaman's continued success in the future," said Zardari and prayed for Zaman's future achievements.

PCB unveils PSL X opening ceremony venue
PCB unveils PSL X opening ceremony venue
Karachi gears up for PSL X as police release smart traffic plan
Karachi gears up for PSL X as police release smart traffic plan
Pakistani pacer hopes for strong performance in PSL to earn national recall
Pakistani pacer hopes for strong performance in PSL to earn national recall
Mohammad Rizwan climbs ICC ODI ranking despite NZ series rout
Mohammad Rizwan climbs ICC ODI ranking despite NZ series rout
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid fear over family's safety
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid fear over family's safety
Frattesi's late goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Bayern in Champions League
Frattesi's late goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Bayern in Champions League
Champions League shock as Arsenal sink Real Madrid with three-goal blitz
Champions League shock as Arsenal sink Real Madrid with three-goal blitz
Hassan Ali hopes PSL to re-engage disappointed cricket fans
Hassan Ali hopes PSL to re-engage disappointed cricket fans