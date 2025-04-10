Photo: Real reason behind Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's rift revealed

Justin Timberlake is reportedly feeling lonely amid claims that Jessica Biel has refused to let him lean on her.

A new report of RadarOnline.com stated that the couple has been going through a "trial-separation" after a tough year of marriage.

Giving more insights into Justin's dilemma, a source told the outlet, "Justin’s heartache is palpable as he grapples with the crushing weight of their trial separation."

“While he mopes over lagging ticket sales and harsh reviews from critics on his tour, Jessica is off living her best life, surrounded by her co-stars and revelling in the excitement of a new acting project,” they added.

In addition to this, the source added that the actress’s nonchalance towards her husband’s pain has been a major cause of the increasing rift between them.

"It seems like her newfound happiness has only widened the chasm between them, leaving Justin feeling more isolated than ever,” they also addressed.

The insider also mentioned, “Insiders are whispering that it’s high time for them to have a serious talk about their future, as this living apart gig might just be too much to bear."

"The question lingers: will they finally confront their mounting issues, or will the distance stretch too far, leading to a potential divorce?" they concluded.