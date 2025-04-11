 
Prince William is in a long game with Prince Harry: Titles, UK future and family

Prince William’s plan for Prince Harry’s title after taking over from King Charles gets leaked

April 11, 2025

Prince William has been playing the ‘long game’ and planning for the day he takes back his younger brother’s royal title it’s come to light.

According to a report by Woman’s Day, while King Charles fears public perception over a decision of this magnitude, “William has little sympathy for his brother anymore and wants to be a firm but fair king who takes action.”

This has come despite claims that “William normally does well ignoring the Sussex distractions,” because “this time it was too much.”

In light of King Charles’ ongoing battle with cancer, and advancing age, “it's only a matter of time before he can start righting some wrongs,” the insider believes.

What’s made the entire issue a waiting game is that the couple’s commercial moves are “nothing short of avaricious,’ plus “Meghan's insistence that her name is ‘Sussex’ and not ‘Markle’ has irritated William beyond belief.”

All in all, “He's frustrated that Charles has let them keep their titles despite their clear mission to cash in on it,” the insider concluded by saying.

