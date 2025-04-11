 
Here's why Anjelica Huston wanted to walk off 'Smash' set

'Addams Family' star drops bombshell about her time on NBC show 'Smash'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Anjelica Huston recently got candid and opened up about her unpleasant experience on Smash.

For the unversed, the 73-year-old Hollywood icon appeared in the NBC musical drama as Eileen Rand from 2012 to 2013.

While giving an interview to PEOPLE, Huston reminisced about her time on the show, saying, "I wasn't very happy when I was on that show. I was living in New York and I wasn't very happy living in New York for the obvious reasons.”

“It was a cold winter, and I didn't feel very prized in that role. I was a bit depressed by it. It was hard really, I didn't really have a good time making it,” she added.

Notably, during her time on Smash, Huston was dealing with the death of her husband, Robert Graham, a Mexican sculptor, who passed away in 2008. She tied the knot with Graham in 1992.

Reflecting on her relationship with Graham, she said, "Bob was very special and very irreplaceable. A lot's gone on since Bob died."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that a Broadway adaptation of Smash opened on Thursday, on April 10, 2025, at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

