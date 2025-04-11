No shame in not speaking fluent English, says Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan with Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10th edition's trophy. — Facebook/thePSL

KARACHI: Pakistan white-ball and Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan has said he has no embarrassment over his limited English-speaking skills, saying that his job is to deliver performances on the field and not to impress with language fluency.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Rizwan addressed criticism over his lack of English proficiency, stating, "I regret not completing my education, which is why I don’t know English, but I am not ashamed that as Pakistan’s captain, I cannot speak English."

"The demand from me is to play cricket, not to speak English," he said. "If Pakistan wanted English, I would become a professor, learn it, and return. But Pakistan asks me for cricket, not English."

Rizwan, known for his candidness, added that he believes he can communicate well enough to make himself understood even to a native English speaker.

"Sometimes I feel I can explain things to an Englishman in my own way — he’ll understand me just fine. The problem lies with those who just want to stay upset with me," he remarked.

The wicketkeeper-batter urged critics to provide constructive feedback rather than just pointing out flaws.

"It’s fine to criticise the team, but also guide us on how to improve," he said. "Recently, during the Champions Trophy, Wasim Akram gave us advice, I wanted to talk more with him, but there wasn’t enough time."

He expressed disappointment over critics who offer no solutions, warning that if senior players only focus on fault-finding, younger cricketers would have every right to resent them in the future.

Rizwan acknowledged that fans have the right to be upset when the team fails to perform. "Fans are justified in their anger and they’ve all the right to be upset at us because they also love us," he said. "But the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given so much to Pakistan, now it’s time to enjoy the league."

Reflecting on criticism in general, he added, "The most successful people in the world were first called mad before others followed them. Those who can’t handle criticism achieve nothing."