Benson Boone brings Brian May to Coachella just months after health scare

Benson Boone and Queen’s Brian May teamed up for a surprise performance at the Coachella 2025.

Just months after May had a “minor stroke,” he joined Boone on the stage at his first Coachella set.

The duo surprised the crowd with the performance of the band’s iconic 1975 track Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ahead of their performance, May took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Boone.

In the caption he praised the 22-year-old singer, writing, “Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone - a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals.”

Besides this, Boone also made another surprise announcement for fans at Coachella.

He announced his upcoming sophomore album, American Heart to the crowd.

Notably, this surprise performance by Benson Boone and Brian May comes seven months after the Queen’s singer had “a minor stroke.”

The stroke temporarily affected his ability to control his left arm. However, he has since recovered and is back to playing guitar.