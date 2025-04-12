 
Meghan Markle shows off her dog after Kate and William's post

Meghan Markle on Saturday shared multiple videos on Instagram

April 12, 2025

Meghan Markle on Saturday shared multiple clips to her Instagram stories as she prepared "weekend breakfast."

One of the videos shared by the Duchess of Sussex also featured a black dog.

The dog appeared in her video just a day after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a picture of their beloved Orla as they marked the National Pet Day.

The dog was gifted to the Prince and Princess of Wales by James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton.

William is the eldest brother of Prince Harry, Meghan's husband, and the heir to the British throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder."

Last month, Netflix released a show "With Love, Meghan", a project which was part of a multi-million dollars deal between the streaming giant and the former US actress.



